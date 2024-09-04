OnePlus Ace 5 and Ace 5 Pro Key Features Revealed, Including Thin Fingerprint Sensors

The OnePlus Ace 5 series, including the Ace 5 and Ace 5 Pro, is set to launch soon with flagship Snapdragon chipsets and 1.5K displays. They are expected to feature a 50-megapixel camera, 6,000mAh batteries, and sleek designs. The launch is anticipated in China around November. These models will succeed the Ace 3 series released earlier this year.

The OnePlus Ace 5 series is anticipated to be launched shortly. Previous leaks indicate that both the OnePlus Ace 5 and OnePlus Ace 5 Pro are likely to feature flagship Snapdragon chipsets and 1.5K LTPO displays. Recent disclosures have reaffirmed earlier rumors while introducing additional key specifications. It is noteworthy that the OnePlus Ace 5 and Ace 5 Pro are expected to replace the OnePlus Ace 3 Pro and Ace 3 models.

Expected Features of the OnePlus Ace 5 Series

According to a Weibo post by the tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese), the OnePlus Ace 5 series is anticipated to feature customized BOE X2 8T LTPO flat displays with a 1.5K resolution, characterized by ultra-slim bezels on all sides.

The tipster further suggested that the base model, the OnePlus Ace 5, may be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, whereas the Pro variant is expected to feature the yet-to-be-announced Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC. Both smartphones are rumored to be equipped with high-density 6,000mAh batteries.

In terms of camera capabilities, both the OnePlus Ace 5 and Ace 5 Pro are expected to sport a triple rear camera setup, boasting a 50-megapixel sensor. However, it has been indicated that neither device will likely include a periscope camera. For biometric security, both models are expected to feature ultra-thin optical fingerprint sensors.

Additionally, the OnePlus Ace 5 lineup may incorporate right-angled metal middle frames. Prior leaks have implied that the Pro variant could come with a glass-ceramic body featuring chamfered edges. These smartphones are projected to be mid-range offerings, with a potential launch in China as early as November this year.

It is important to note that the OnePlus Ace 3 Pro was officially launched in China in June this year, while the standard Ace 3 model was unveiled in January 2024. Furthermore, a third variant, the OnePlus Ace 3V, was introduced in April. There have been no announcements regarding a OnePlus 5V handset to date.