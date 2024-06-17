Tecno Spark 20 Pro 5G Debuts with Dimensity 6080 SoC, 108MP Rear Camera: Specs

Tecno launched Spark 20 Pro 5G with 120Hz display, 108MP camera, and 5,000mAh battery. Available soon in Middle East, Africa, Southeast Asia, and Latin America. Comes with MediaTek Dimensity 6080 processor, 8GB RAM, and 256GB storage. Features Android 14-based HiOS 14, dual stereo speakers, and 33W fast charging. Available in Glossy White, Neon Green, and Startrail Black colors. Prices not announced yet.

Tecno Spark 20 Pro 5G Launch: The latest offering in Tecno’s Spark series, the Tecno Spark 20 Pro 5G was unveiled on Sunday by Transsion Holdings. This smartphone comes in three colour options and also offers a vegan leather back variant. It boasts a 120Hz refresh rate display and is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6080 5G processor paired with 8GB of RAM. The highlight of this device is its dual rear camera setup, led by a 108-megapixel primary sensor. Additionally, it houses a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

Tecno Spark 20 Pro 5G Availability:

Although pricing details are yet to be announced, the Tecno Spark 20 Pro 5G will soon be available in the Middle East, Africa, Southeast Asia, and Latin American markets. It will be offered in Glossy White, Neon Green, and Startrail Black colour variants, with sales set to commence in Saudi Arabia from June 20.

Tecno Spark 20 Pro 5G Specifications:

The Tecno Spark 20 Pro 5G runs on Android 14-based HiOS 14 and features a 6.78-inch full-HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6080 chipset with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, expandable up to 16GB using Tecno’s memory fusion technology. Camera-wise, it sports a dual rear setup with a 108-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel macro sensor, along with an 8-megapixel front camera for selfies. Connectivity options include Bluetooth 5.3, GNSS, FM, NFC, Wi-Fi, and USB Type-C, while sensors onboard include ambient light, e-compass, fingerprint, g-sensor, and proximity sensor. The device also features Dolby Atmos-tuned dual stereo speakers, and measures 168.51×76.21×8.29mm.