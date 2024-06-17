Samsung Galaxy S24 FE renders leaked; 6.65″ display, triple rear cameras suggested

Samsung is anticipated to reveal the Galaxy S24 FE later this year as a follow-up to the Galaxy S23 FE. Recently leaked renders provide the first glimpse of the upcoming smartphone. The alleged renders of the Galaxy S24 FE display triple rear cameras and a hole punch display design. This model is expected to be a more subdued version of the Galaxy S24 with some design similarities with the base model.

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE design highlighted by new renders

Renowned tipster Steve H. McFly (@OnLeaks), in collaboration with Giznext, leaked the renders of the upcoming Galaxy S24 FE. The renders showcase a hole punch display on the device with curved edges. The color depicted is green, reminiscent of the Mint hue of the Galaxy S23 FE. The rear reveals a vertically aligned triple camera setup. The volume buttons and power key are housed on the right spine, while the bottom panel features the USB Type-C port and SIM tray slot.

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE specifications (leaked)

The leaked design of the Galaxy S24 FE closely resembles that of the Galaxy S24. Reports suggest that the new phone will sport a 6.65-inch screen, a slight upgrade from the Galaxy S23 FE‘s 6.4-inch display. The camera setup is rumored to include a 50-megapixel primary sensor. It is expected to feature up to 12GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, and dimensions of 162 x 77.3 x 8mm.

Samsung is likely to equip the Galaxy S24 FE with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset in select markets such as the US, while the European and Indian markets could receive a version with the Exynos 2400 chipset.

The Galaxy S24 FE is rumored to be unveiled in October this year. The Galaxy S23 FE made its debut in India with a starting price of Rs. 59,999 for the 8GB + 128GB RAM and storage variant.