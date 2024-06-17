CEO Carl Pei Teases Dot Animation and Lock Screen Customisation in Nothing OS 3.0

Nothing Co-Founder, Carl Pei, teased new features of Nothing OS 3.0 on social media. The new operating system will have customisable lock screens with widgets, a dot animation feature, and more. Pei posted images showcasing the lock screen customisation and hinted at an announcement in September. The quirky social media posts aim to create excitement for the upcoming update.

The CEO of Nothing, Carl Pei, teased the upcoming Nothing OS 3.0 on Saturday. The company is well-known for its innovative social media marketing strategies and created a stir by revealing new features and a timeline for the release of the third major update to its smartphone operating system.

Nothing OS 3.0 New Features Teased

In a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), Pei shared images showcasing the new customizable lock screen feature. Apologizing for the leak, he expressed his excitement for the upcoming release. This teaser is part of the company’s efforts to generate anticipation for its products and features, following a series of quirky social media posts by Pei.

One of the images displayed three different lock screen views, each with unique customization options. The first image showed the default lock screen with the clock, day and date, and quick access buttons. The second option, available with Nothing OS 3.0, introduced a “Clock + Widget” feature with widgets for weather, quick actions, and the date in Nothing’s distinctive dot matrix font.

Another customization option, the “Expanded Widget Area”, is expected to provide more information on the lock screen. This layout includes a large analog clock, day and date tile, along with widgets for quick actions, weather, and contacts.

Pei also hinted at a Dot Animation feature for images, involving three layers – input image, live interaction layer, and final output – although details about its functionality were not shared. The announcement date for Nothing OS 3.0 is scheduled for September, as hinted by Pei in his posts.

Nothing OS 3.0 lock screen customisation feature

Photo Credit: X/Carl Pei (@getpeid)