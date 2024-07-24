Realme Narzo N61 to Launch in India on July 29 with Dual Rear Camera Setup and IP54 Rating

Realme Narzo N61 will be launching in India next week, as confirmed by the company through a media invite and a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday. The Chinese tech brand has shared the design and specifications of the upcoming phone through social media posts. The new Narzo series smartphone will come with an IP54 rating and will be available for purchase in India through Amazon. Other smartphones released by the company include the Realme Narzo N63 and Realme Narzo N65 5G.

The launch event for the Realme Narzo N61 is scheduled for 12:00pm IST on July 29. The design and specifications of the handset have been teased through a dedicated landing page on the Realme website. The phone will be available in black and blue color options with a dual rear camera setup. It will be sold via Amazon, similar to other Narzo series phones like Realme Narzo N65 5G and Narzo 70 series.

The Realme Narzo N61 will feature an IP54-rated build for protection against dust and water splashes. It will offer ArmorShell Protection and has received the TÜV Rheinland High-Reliability Certificate.

Similar to the Realme Narzo N65 5G, the upcoming Realme Narzo N61 will have a TÜV SÜD 48-month Fluency certification for smooth performance. It will also include a Rainwater Smart Touch feature to ensure seamless operations even with wet hands.

Realme Narzo N63, the latest offering in the Narzo series, was launched last month with a price starting at Rs. 8,499 for the 4GB + 64GB variant. It features a 6.74-inch HD+ IPS LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate, powered by a Unisoc T612 chipset, 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM, and up to 128GB of internal storage.

The budget-friendly Realme Narzo N63 sports a 50-megapixel AI-powered rear camera and an 8-megapixel selfie shooter. It also provides an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance and is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery supporting 45W fast charging.