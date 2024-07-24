iQoo Z9s Series Design Teased, Alleged Model Spotted on Geekbench before August India Launch

iQoo will launch its Z9s series in India in August, but the exact date is not specified. The company’s India head teased the design of one of the upcoming handsets, which features a white shade with a marble-like pattern on the rear panel. A smartphone believed to be part of the series was seen on Geekbench, with Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC and Adreno 720 GPU expected. It may be a rebadged version of the Chinese iQoo Z9.

iQoo Z9s series launch in India in August

The iQoo Z9s series is set to be introduced in India in August. The company has not yet revealed the exact launch date or the names of the phones in the lineup. However, the CEO of iQoo India, Nipun Marya, has teased the design of one of the upcoming handsets.

iQoo Z9s Series Design

The design of one of the iQoo Z9s series handsets has been teased by Nipun Marya. The handset appears in a white shade with a marble-like pattern on the rear panel. It features a rectangular camera module with a silver border and rounded corners in the top left corner. The volume rocker and power button are located on the right edge of the handset.

iQoo Z9s Series Alleged Geekbench Listing

An alleged Geekbench listing of a handset with the model number Vivo I2035, speculated to be part of the iQoo Z9s series, has surfaced. It is believed to be the base model with scores of 1,137 and 3,044 on the single and multi-core tests, respectively.

According to reports, the handset may be powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC and an Adreno 720 GPU. It is suggested that the base iQoo Z9s model could be a rebranded version of the Chinese variant of the iQoo Z9.

In China, the iQoo Z9 is equipped with a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC, a 6,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging support, a 6.78-inch full-HD+ AMOLED screen, a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-600 main sensor, and a 16-megapixel selfie shooter.