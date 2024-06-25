Realme C61 Launching in India on June 28: IP54 Rating, Expected Specs & Price

Realme C61 is scheduled to be launched in India this week, as officially confirmed by the company on Monday. This announcement follows the leak of alleged renders, expected specifications, and price of the smartphone on the internet. The Realme C61 is now listed on the official brand website and has a microsite on Flipkart, revealing some features including water resistance rating, durability, and design.

Realme C61 Launch in India

As per the official Realme website, the Realme C61 is set to launch in India on June 28 at 12pm IST. It is expected to have TUV Rheinland certification and an integrated metallic frame. Realme claims that the upcoming smartphone is exceptionally durable.

In addition, Realme has also revealed that the Realme C61 will come with an IP54 rating for dust and water resistance, along with “reinforced glass”. While the pricing details have not been disclosed yet, it is anticipated to be a budget-friendly offering in the smartphone category.

Realme C61 Specifications and Price (Leaked)

According to leaks, the Realme C61 might feature an HD+ display with a resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels and a pixel density of 320 DPI. The phone was reportedly spotted on the Google Play Console with the model number RMX3939. It could be powered by a Unisoc Speedtrum T612 4G chipset, enabling 4G capabilities.

Regarding the camera setup, the Realme C61 is rumored to have a 50-megapixel dual camera system. A recent teaser released by the company confirms the presence of two cameras at the rear, along with an LED flash. The design slightly differs from the earlier leaked renders. The Unisoc chip may come paired with 4GB or 6GB RAM and up to 128GB storage. Additionally, there are speculations that it will run on Android 14 out of the box.

The leaked information suggests that in the global markets, the Realme C61 could be priced around EUR 130 (approximately Rs. 11,600). However, in India, it is expected to be priced below Rs. 10,000. The smartphone may be offered in various color options based on the region, with Dark Black and Dark Green for global markets and Marble Black and Safari Green for India.