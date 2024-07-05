Realme 13 Pro Series 5G set to debut in India, featuring 50MP Ultra Clear Camera and AI capabilities

Realme 13 Pro Series 5G is all set to launch in India soon with an ultra-clear camera featuring artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities. This announcement was made by the company during the AI Imaging Media Preview Event held in Bangkok on Thursday. Referred to as the “first professional ultra clear camera with AI,” Realme also shared that the Sony LYT-701 camera sensor will make its debut with the upcoming smartphone.

Realme 13 Pro Series 5G Camera Features

The Realme 13 Pro Series 5G is expected to have two variants: Realme 13 Pro+ and Realme 13 Pro. The former will sport a dual camera setup at the back, consisting of a 50-megapixel primary Sony LYT-701 camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-600 periscope camera with 3x optical zoom capabilities.

During the event, Francis Wong, the Head of Product Marketing at Realme, mentioned, “While advancements in smartphone cameras have given users more flexibility and control, purely hardware-based improvements are reaching a ceiling. The future lies not just in better hardware, but in AI.”

The smartphone’s camera system will feature HYPERIMAGE+ – a three-layer AI imaging architecture. This will support on-device AI imaging algorithms and cloud-based AI image editing. Realme highlighted three key AI features on the 13 Pro Series 5G: AI Pure Bokeh, AI Natural Skin Tone, and AI Ultra Clarity.

AI Pure Bokeh aims to create realistic cinematic portraits quickly. On the other hand, AI Natural Skin Tone enhances various skin tones for a natural look through on-device AI processing. AI Ultra Clarity improves the quality of low-resolution photos. The Realme 13 Pro Series 5G also introduces an AI Smart Removal feature to eliminate objects in images.

Realme 13 Pro+ 5G Specifications (Expected)

The rumored specifications for the Realme 13 Pro+ 5G suggest a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It might be powered by a Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset, paired with up to 12GB RAM and 512GB storage. The device is likely to run on ColorOS 14 based on Android 14 and could come with a 5,050mAh battery supporting 80W fast charging.