Potential for Major Improvement in Vi 4G Network in Coming Months: Report

In Short:

Vi customers may soon experience better 4G services as the telco is in talks with Nokia and Ericsson to upgrade their gear. Despite good 4G speeds, Vi has lagged in coverage. With recent funding, Vi aims to improve its 4G network by replacing old gear. Vendors are cautious due to delayed payments, but the fresh funds could help build confidence. Vi may also consider purchasing 5G gear in the future to compete with rivals.

Vodafone Idea to Upgrade 4G Network with Nokia and Ericsson

Vodafone Idea (Vi) customers can expect an enhancement in their 4G services as the telco is in talks with Nokia and Ericsson to upgrade its 4G gear. While Vi continues to deliver good 4G speeds, the focus now is on improving coverage which has been lacking in recent years according to Opensignal data.

Funding for Network Improvement

Vi has raised Rs 18,000 crore through FPO (follow-on public offer) and an additional Rs 2,000 crore through a promoter entity. The telco plans to use most of these funds for capital expenditure, including upgrading its 4G network with advanced gear from the vendors.

Vendor Relations and Future Plans

Vi will place the order for new gear with Nokia and Ericsson post the completion of elections and spectrum auctions. Vendors have been cautious due to Vi’s delayed vendor payments in the past, but the recent funding is expected to restore their confidence in working with Vi.

Additionally, Vi is considering purchasing 5G gear from the vendors in the near future. While there is currently no urgency to roll out 5G, Vi understands the importance of staying competitive in the market where other telcos are already offering 5G services.

Vi aims to offer 5G on top of its 4G network, similar to Airtel’s 5G NSA (non-standalone) approach.