Gateway Fiber now offering Fiber Internet in additional Minneapolis Metro regions

Gateway Fiber, a regional internet service provider, has expanded its high-speed fiber internet service to Plymouth, Shoreview, Lexington, Circle Pines, and Lino Lakes in the Minneapolis metro area. This follows recent expansions in other Minnesota cities. The company aims to provide faster and more reliable internet options, creating job opportunities and boosting local economies. Residents can expect updates on construction progress and how to access the new service.



American regional internet service provider Gateway Fiber has announced the expansion of its high-speed fiber internet service to additional areas within the Minneapolis metro. The new service will be available in Plymouth, Shoreview, Lexington, Circle Pines, and Lino Lakes, furthering connectivity across Minnesota.

Expanded Fiber Network Coverage

The expansion follows Gateway Fiber‘s recent construction announcements in Blaine, Coon Rapids, Champlin, Brooklyn Park, and Maple Grove in 2023 and early 2024. Residents and businesses in these newly serviced areas can now access Gateway Fiber‘s multi-gig symmetrical internet speeds, offering an alternative to cable, 5G, or telephone-based internet options, the company said.

Local Investment and Job Creation

Gateway Fiber stated that its expansion not only brings advanced internet technology to more communities but also contributes to local economic growth by creating job opportunities and supporting the surrounding area.

“Old technologies such as cable internet have dominated the landscape for too long,” said Gateway Fiber. “This new high-speed fiber internet service will revolutionize the way residents and businesses access the internet.”

As construction commences in the spring, residents will receive door hangers with updates on the progress and information on how to contact Gateway Fiber, the company highlighted.