POCO C61 Set for Launch on March 26, 2024

POCO is all set to launch a new smartphone called POCO C61 in India. The phone will be budget-friendly and will be available on Flipkart. It will feature a 90Hz HD+ display, 6GB RAM (expandable virtually), and a 5000mAh battery. The device might be powered by the MediaTek Helio G36 SoC. The phone is expected to have a 8MP primary rear camera, 0.8MP secondary sensor, and a 5MP front camera. It will be officially launched on March 26, 2024, at 12 PM (noon) and will compete with phones like Moto G04 and Lava 02.

POCO is preparing to introduce a new smartphone in India. The upcoming device, POCO C61, is set to target the budget-friendly segment of the market. Certain details about the phone have been confirmed ahead of its official debut next week. The phone will be available for purchase through the popular e-commerce platform, Flipkart. It will succeed the Poco C51, which was launched last year. Speculations suggest that the device will be powered by the MediaTek Helio G36 SoC, a chipset commonly seen in budget-friendly smartphones. POCO has utilized this chipset in collaboration with other brands in the past.

Let’s delve into the confirmed specifications of the phone.

POCO C61: Confirmed Details

The POCO C61 is confirmed to sport a large battery and support a high-refresh rate display. Specifically, the device will boast a 90Hz HD+ display and 6GB of RAM, with the option to virtually expand the RAM by another 6GB. The phone will house a 5000mAh battery and is speculated to be a rebranded version of the Redmi A3.

The device has already been teased through a microsite on Flipkart. While not officially confirmed, there is a high possibility that the phone will be equipped with the MediaTek Helio G36 processor. It may also feature a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for enhanced security.

The POCO C61 is rumored to sport an 8MP primary rear sensor and an 0.8MP secondary sensor. For selfies, it may come with a 5MP front sensor. The device is expected to support 10W charging.

The official launch is scheduled for March 26, 2024. The unveiling will take place at 12 PM (noon) and the phone is anticipated to compete with recently launched devices like the Moto G04 and Lava 02.