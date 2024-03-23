Bank Holiday: Banks closed for Holi on March 25, 2024 – Find out more!

In Short:

All public banks, including SBI, are closed for the fourth Saturday of the month, followed by Sunday, and then Holi on March 25. While Holi is celebrated on the same day in most states, some dates may differ. Banks will have a total of 14 non-working days in March. Online banking services are available even on holidays, but customers should check specific dates and plan visits accordingly.

Enjoy the Long Weekend!

Hey everyone, it’s time to kick back and relax because all public banks, including the State Bank of India (SBI), are closed today for the fourth Saturday of the month. And guess what? You have a Sunday off tomorrow and then a holiday for Holi on March 25, rounding off the long weekend. How awesome is that?

Celebrate Holi on March 25

While most states will be celebrating Holi on March 25, keep in mind that holiday dates may differ based on local customs and can vary among states.

Bank Holidays Galore in March 2024

Get ready for a total of 14 non-working days in March 2024 for public banks, including public holidays, state-specific holidays, the mandated second and fourth Saturdays, and all Sundays as per the directives of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and state governments.

Online Banking Facilities Are Your Best Friend

Don’t worry if you need to do some urgent banking transactions. Online banking services are available 24/7, even on national or state holidays. Customers can access their banks’ websites, mobile apps, or ATMs without any hassle. Just remember, if you need assistance from bank staff, keep an eye on the holiday schedule and plan your visits accordingly.

Remember, while our list gives a general overview, it’s always a good idea to double-check with your specific bank branch or their official website for the most up-to-date holiday schedule in your local area.

Mark Your Calendars for 2024 Bank Holidays

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) compiles a complete list of bank holidays for the year based on various factors like national/state holidays, religious observances, and operational requirements. Keep in mind that the holiday schedule is communicated through official channels and notifications to banks and financial institutions.

Don’t Miss Out on Other March Bank Holidays

National Holidays

March 1: Chapchar Kut (Mizoram)

March 8: Mahashivratri in most states

March 25: Holi celebrations in various states

March 29: Good Friday in some states

State Holidays

March 22: Bihar Diwas in Bihar

March 26: Yaosang second day/Holi in Odisha, Manipur, Bihar

March 27: Holi in Bihar

Regular Bank Closures

Don’t forget that banks will be closed every second Saturday and fourth Saturday of the month, along with all Sundays in March. So mark your calendars!

