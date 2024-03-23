Orange TowerCo deploys 5G for Paris Metro Line

TOTEM France, a subsidiary of Orange TowerCo, has started a project to install 5G technology in the “Line 15 South” of the Grand Paris Express Metro Line by 2025. Challenges include tunnel space and thick walls hindering signals. A pooled 5G network is being developed to cater to all operators’ needs. This project will enhance indoor connectivity for passengers and be the first fully 5G connected line in the Parisian metro system.



Orange TowerCo subsidiary TOTEM France has announced the start of the 5G deployment project for the future “Line 15 South” of the Grand Paris Express Metro Line. The project aims to equip the entire length of Line 15 South, covering 16 stations and 33 kilometers, with 5G technology by the end of 2025. TOTEM has already initiated the installation of 1,000 pieces of 5G equipment in the tunnels and stations of the metro line, Orange stated.

Technical Challenges and Solutions

Deploying a 5G network in the confined spaces of metro tunnels presents technical challenges, including dense foot traffic and thick walls that impede wireless signals. Orange, however, noted that TOTEM is developing a pooled 5G network that caters to the specific coverage needs of all operators while ensuring seamless connectivity for passengers.

Growing Need for Indoor Connectivity

TOTEM France emphasizes, “Indoor connectivity is a priority for transport players. TOTEM’s operational deployment of 5G in the tunnels and stations of the future Line 15 South of the Grand Paris Express is a major industrial project.”

This collaborative effort with Societe des grands projets aims to make this project a reality for the people of the Ile-de-France region.

Orange mentioned that upon completion, this will be the first fully 5G connected Grand Paris Express line of the Parisian metro system, enabling all operators to connect passengers on the trains and on the platforms of the future line.