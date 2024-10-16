Pegatron and Flexsol Team Up to Deliver Private 5G Solutions

Pegatron 5G and Delhi’s Flexsol Infra-Solutions have teamed up to provide a Make-in-India private 5G solution. This partnership combines Pegatron’s 5G tech with Flexsol’s smart infrastructure like poles and power systems. The goal is to meet the rising demand for private 5G in sectors like mining and education, extending their services globally.

Strategic Partnership Announcement

Pegatron 5G, a dedicated business unit of Pegatron Corporation, has entered into a strategic partnership with Flexsol Infra-Solutions, based in Delhi. This collaboration is set to deliver a Make-in-India private 5G solution, addressing the rising demand for private 5G networks in various sectors.

The partnership aims to provide a comprehensive private 5G solution by integrating Pegatron’s advanced 5G equipment—including radios, DU/CU, and user equipment devices—with Flexsol’s robust infrastructure, which encompasses smart poles, cabinets, cables, and power systems.

Leadership Insights

“We have selected Flexsol as our infrastructure partner due to their extensive experience of over two decades in providing world-class deployment solutions to global telecom OEMs, tower companies, and enterprises,” stated David Hoelscher, VP of Business Development and Chief Product Officer at Pegatron 5G.

He further emphasized, “This partnership will empower us to deliver Make in India private 5G solutions across various sectors, including mining, intelligent villages, manufacturing, and educational campuses. Importantly, this collaboration extends beyond India to global customers.”

S Radhakrishnan, Founder and Managing Director of Flexsol Infra-Solutions, remarked, “Flexsol’s vast experience and diverse product offerings—including poles, enclosures, and smart city infrastructure—when combined with Pegatron 5G‘s network equipment, can facilitate the introduction of private 5G solutions across numerous new sectors.”

“We look forward to future collaborations with Pegatron 5G in areas such as Edge computing, including On-Prem Smart Factory, Smart City initiatives, Edge server deployments, and Edge data centers.”

About the Companies

Pegatron 5G specializes in delivering end-to-end O-RAN compliant solutions for 5G networks, encompassing 5G radios, servers, networking equipment, and customer premises equipment (CPE) devices. Meanwhile, Flexsol focuses on designing and supplying smart infrastructure solutions for telecom and IT applications, with their products deployed globally by NEPs, telcos, tower companies, and IT players.