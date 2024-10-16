Airtel Business Unveils Airtel IQ Business Connect Unified Communications App

Airtel Business has teamed up with Vonage to launch Airtel IQ Business Connect, a versatile communications app for Indian enterprises. This app allows businesses to enhance customer engagement without needing extra hardware. It enables smooth communication across devices for new employees, ensuring continuity and loyalty. The app also supports hybrid and field workers, promoting effective, 24/7 stakeholder interactions.

Airtel Business, the business-to-business division of Bharti Airtel, has announced a strategic partnership with Vonage, a global cloud communications firm and a subsidiary of Ericsson, to launch Airtel IQ Business Connect. This unified communications application is designed to be device-agnostic and aims to streamline customer engagement for enterprises across India. Airtel IQ Business Connect is part of Airtel Business’s comprehensive cloud communications suite known as Airtel IQ.

Airtel IQ Business Connect Features

As per the statement from the company, Airtel IQ Business Connect is a tailored multi-channel unified communications application. It empowers businesses to enhance customer experiences by facilitating consistent and enduring engagement while addressing challenges such as potential data loss during employee transitions or turnover.

Seamless Communication Across Devices

The new application allows businesses to ensure that new employees can maintain uninterrupted communication with customers across various devices—including mobile phones, tablets, and laptops—through a single interface. This integration is intended to foster customer loyalty and retention without necessitating additional hardware investments, as indicated in the official release.

Airtel Business stated, “Businesses today are seeking a compliant, unified communications application to facilitate smooth customer interactions. Airtel IQ Business Connect will bridge this gap by providing enterprises with a device-agnostic, real-time monitoring application that can support multiple channels to enhance business communication and productivity.”

Empowering Hybrid and Field Workforces

According to Airtel Business, the application aims to empower all employees within enterprises in India, including those in hybrid roles, relationship management, and field operations, enabling them to communicate with stakeholders around the clock and significantly enhancing customer engagement.