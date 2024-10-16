Bharti Airtel’s Vonage Unveils New Customer Engagement Application

Airtel Business has teamed up with Ericsson’s Vonage to launch the Airtel IQ Business Connect app in India. This new tool simplifies communications for businesses, allowing them to engage customers through various devices like phones, tablets, and laptops. It ensures consistent communication, even during employee changes, enhancing customer experiences and productivity while adhering to compliance standards.

Partnership Announcement

Bharti Airtel’s enterprise division, Airtel Business, has entered into a partnership with Ericsson’s Vonage to unveil the Airtel IQ Business Connect application. This collaboration aims to enhance customer engagement for enterprises in India.

Application Features

The Airtel IQ Business Connect application is a device-agnostic and unified communication tool designed to help businesses improve their customer interactions. It addresses the challenges posed by data loss during employee transitions or attrition by providing a consistent communication channel.

This application facilitates the integration of customer communications across various devices such as mobile phones, tablets, and laptops through a single interface. This capability ensures new employees can maintain continuity in their interactions with customers.

Expert Insights

According to Abhishek Biswal, Chief Business Officer – Digital Products & Services at Airtel Business, “Businesses today are looking for a compliance-adhering, unified communications application to ensure smooth customer communications. The Airtel IQ Business Connect will fill this gap by offering enterprises a device-agnostic, real-time monitoring application that can host multiple channels to drive improved business communication and productivity.”

Reggie Scales, Head of Applications at Vonage, stated, “With the power of Vonage’s Unified Communications as a Service capabilities, coupled with Airtel’s secure and reliable network, businesses in India will be able to enjoy a multi-channel approach to communications that combines voice and messaging, enabling consumers to connect and collaborate with brands from anywhere and across any channel.”