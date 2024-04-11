37.9 C
New Delhi
Thursday, April 11, 2024
type here...
Industry Updates

Panasonic introduces private 5G testing environment in Munich

By ITN Media
0
28
Panasonic showroom interior with digital displays and branding.

More from Author

In Short:

Panasonic has set up a new private 5G network testing hub at its Munich campus in Germany. The company aims to make it easier for businesses to set up and manage their own private 5G networks in Europe. The facility at the Customer Experience Centre features state-of-the-art technology for ultra-low latency, faster responses, and improved security. Customers can test handover processes and experience the benefits of 5G capacity and security enhancements. Panasonic hopes to provide secure and fast private 5G networks to customers across Europe.

Panasonic Launches Private 5G Network Testing Environment in Munich
Panasonic has launched its inaugural private 5G network testing environment at the Panasonic Campus in Munich, Germany. The company has partnered with 5G-as-a-Service (5GaaS) providers to facilitate the deployment of private 5G networks in Europe. However, specific names of the 5GaaS providers were not disclosed in the official announcement.

Private 5G Network Testing Hub

The new facility, situated at the Customer Experience Centre (CXC), exhibits the ease of setup, configuration, and management of Panasonic‘s private 5G networks. These networks are designed to deliver ultra-low latency, rapid response times, and heightened security for critical applications across various industries.

Benefits and Features

By deploying two cells at the CXC, customers and partners can perform handover tests using applications and Panasonic Toughbook 5G SA devices at a controlled pace, experiencing the enhanced network capacity of 5G. Moreover, users can benefit from the superior security and control offered by private 5G networks, which include advanced encryption protocols and customized data throughputs optimized for specific applications, according to Panasonic.

Panasonic Toughbook

Panasonic emphasized the importance of this initiative, stating, “Many organizations are seeking to leverage the capabilities of 5G for improved efficiencies and connectivity but may have reservations or uncertainties about the process. Leveraging our expertise in connectivity and with several Panasonic mobile devices already tailored for 5G, offering secure and high-speed private 5G networks to customers and prospects across Europe where traditional or public 5G networks may not be ideal is a natural progression for us.”


Previous article
Google to invest $1B in Subsea Cables for Connectivity to Japan
Next article
Is Elon Musk’s Starlink profitable? Analyzing SpaceX satellites’ financial performance
- Advertisement -spot_img

More articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisement -spot_img

Latest article