Panasonic introduces private 5G testing environment in Munich

Panasonic has set up a new private 5G network testing hub at its Munich campus in Germany. The company aims to make it easier for businesses to set up and manage their own private 5G networks in Europe. The facility at the Customer Experience Centre features state-of-the-art technology for ultra-low latency, faster responses, and improved security. Customers can test handover processes and experience the benefits of 5G capacity and security enhancements. Panasonic hopes to provide secure and fast private 5G networks to customers across Europe.



Panasonic has launched its inaugural private 5G network testing environment at the Panasonic Campus in Munich, Germany. The company has partnered with 5G-as-a-Service (5GaaS) providers to facilitate the deployment of private 5G networks in Europe. However, specific names of the 5GaaS providers were not disclosed in the official announcement.

Private 5G Network Testing Hub

The new facility, situated at the Customer Experience Centre (CXC), exhibits the ease of setup, configuration, and management of Panasonic‘s private 5G networks. These networks are designed to deliver ultra-low latency, rapid response times, and heightened security for critical applications across various industries.

Benefits and Features

By deploying two cells at the CXC, customers and partners can perform handover tests using applications and Panasonic Toughbook 5G SA devices at a controlled pace, experiencing the enhanced network capacity of 5G. Moreover, users can benefit from the superior security and control offered by private 5G networks, which include advanced encryption protocols and customized data throughputs optimized for specific applications, according to Panasonic.

Panasonic Toughbook

Panasonic emphasized the importance of this initiative, stating, “Many organizations are seeking to leverage the capabilities of 5G for improved efficiencies and connectivity but may have reservations or uncertainties about the process. Leveraging our expertise in connectivity and with several Panasonic mobile devices already tailored for 5G, offering secure and high-speed private 5G networks to customers and prospects across Europe where traditional or public 5G networks may not be ideal is a natural progression for us.”