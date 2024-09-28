Nokia Secures Multi-Year Deal for 4G Modernization and 5G Deployment with Vodafone Idea

Nokia has secured a three-year deal with Vodafone Idea (Vi) to boost their 4G and 5G networks, enhancing connectivity for 200 million customers. This agreement involves upgrading Vi’s network using advanced technology, making Nokia a key supplier in key revenue-generating regions. Vi aims to improve services following recent investments, while Nokia emphasizes their long-term partnership in advancing network capabilities.

Nokia, the Finnish telecom equipment manufacturer, has announced a significant partnership with Vodafone Idea (Vi), India’s third-largest telecommunications operator, to deploy 4G and 5G equipment over the next three years. This collaboration will lead to the modernization and expansion of Vi’s existing 4G network, with Nokia already recognized as a key supplier.

Enhancing Connectivity for Millions

The deployment is aimed at providing enhanced connectivity to approximately 200 million customers of Vodafone Idea. Notably, Nokia will replace the current vendor in the Chennai and Andhra Pradesh regions, solidifying its position as the largest supplier in areas that account for more than 50% of the telco’s revenue.

Advanced Technology Deployment

Nokia’s deployment will utilize equipment from its 5G AirScale portfolio, integrated with its ReefShark System-on-Chip technology. The equipment includes base stations, baseband units, and state-of-the-art Habrok Massive MIMO radios, all designed to enhance 5G capacity and coverage. Additionally, Vi’s existing 4G infrastructure will be upgraded with multiband radios and baseband equipment capable of supporting 5G technology.

Support and Services

Furthermore, Vodafone Idea will leverage Nokia’s network optimization and automation platform, MantaRay SON. Nokia will also extend its expertise in planning, deployment, integration, and network optimization services.

Long-Term Partnership Commitment

The financial terms of this deal were not disclosed. Akshaya Moondra, CEO of Vodafone Idea, stated, “We are committed to providing a best-in-class 4G and 5G experience to our customers, and this new deal with Nokia, who has been our partner since the beginning, will help us to deliver that.”

Strategic Moves in the Telecom Sector

On September 22, Vodafone Idea reported that it had finalized equipment procurement agreements with Samsung, Nokia, and Ericsson to transform and enhance its 4G network while launching 5G services across select markets as part of a $3.6 billion investment over three years.

Tommi Uitto, President of Mobile Networks at Nokia, remarked, “Nokia is proud to be Vodafone Idea’s partner in the next stage of its network evolution. This is a continuation of our long-term partnership that has lasted for over three decades and highlights their trust in our technology portfolio.”

It is worth noting that both Nokia and Ericsson have secured 5G equipment agreements with India’s leading telecom providers, Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel, which successfully completed their 5G network deployments earlier this year. Following the initiation of 5G rollouts in October 2022, both companies witnessed a marked increase in sales figures in late 2022 and early 2023.

As Jio and Airtel now focus on revenue enhancements through recent tariff hikes and the monetization of their 5G services, analysts anticipate that Vodafone Idea’s expansion of its 4G network and the initiation of 5G deployment will create substantial growth opportunities for the European equipment vendors.