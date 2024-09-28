Fawad Khan’s ‘Legend of Maula Jatt’ Release Delayed in India Due to Backlash

The release of the Pakistani film “The Legend of Maula Jatt,” starring Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan, has been halted in India due to backlash from Raj Thackeray of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS). Scheduled for October 2, the film faces resistance over ongoing tensions and a ban on Pakistani films in India, with MNS leaders vowing to prevent its screening.

The Legend of Maula Jatt’s Release in India Hit with Roadblocks

Excitement was buzzing around the release of the much-anticipated Pakistani film The Legend of Maula Jatt, featuring the charming duo of Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan. However, the film’s debut is facing an unexpected stall, thanks to some vocal objections from the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) and its leader, Raj Thackeray.

Screening Postponed Amid Controversy

As per reports from news agency ANI, the Punjabi-language film won’t be making its way to Indian cinemas as planned. Originally set to premiere on October 2, the project’s release has now been put on hold.

Underlying Tensions

According to sources, the delay stems from a broader backdrop of tension, notably the ongoing ban on Indian films from being screened in Pakistan since 2019. This has added an extra layer of complexity to the film’s release in India.

Raj Thackeray’s Strong Stance

Thackeray has made it clear that he intends to prevent the film’s exhibition throughout Maharashtra. Last week, he expressed his concerns about potential unrest, especially with the Navratri festival approaching.

Thackeray stated, “I don’t want any conflict to happen in Maharashtra. The Chief Minister, Home Minister, and Director General of Police share this sentiment, and we simply want to avoid any discord.”

MNS’s Firm Opposition

Earlier this month, another MNS figure, Ameya Khopkar, who leads the Cinema Wing, firmly declared, “We will not entertain any Pakistani film or artists in India.” He emphasized that releasing this movie could lead to significant agitation from their group.

“This movie will not be released. If this happens, there will be a strong agitation,” Khopkar warned, citing concerns over ongoing border issues and terrorism. “Our soldiers are dying… Why do we need Pakistani actors here? Don’t we have enough homegrown talent?” he added.

Defending National Sentiments

Kh�s message was clear: any efforts to introduce Pakistani artists into the Indian film scene would face staunch resistance. “This should be taken as a threat… How can one even think of watching movies with Pakistani actors?” he remarked.

The Film’s Legacy and Anticipation

The makers of The Legend of Maula Jatt had previously teased the audience about its release through social media, stating, “Two years on, The Legend of Maula Jatt is still unstoppable! Witness the epic saga on the big screen in India from October 2, 2024.”

This film is a modern take on the beloved Pakistani classic Maula Jatt, showcasing the tumultuous tale of a fierce fighter with a troubled history seeking revenge against his formidable enemy, Noori Natt, the most feared warrior of Punjab.