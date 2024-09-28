BT’s Digital & Innovation Chief Harmeen Mehta Resigns from Position

British telecom BT has reorganized its leadership, creating a permanent strategy role and leading to the departure of Chief Digital & Innovation Officer Harmeen Mehta. Tom Meakin will take on the new strategy position from November 1. The changes aim to streamline operations and enhance digital transformation, with responsibilities shifting closer to customers. Mehta plans to pursue new opportunities.

BT Group Restructures Leadership and Digital Strategy

British Telecom (BT), a prominent player in the telecommunications sector, has carried out a significant overhaul of its leadership structure, resulting in the establishment of a dedicated strategy role. This adjustment also coincides with the departure of Harmeen Mehta, the Chief Digital & Innovation Officer, who has been with the organization since 2021, spearheading the company’s digital initiatives.

New Leadership Appointment

Tom Meakin, who transitioned to BT Group from McKinsey & Company earlier this year as the interim Chief Strategy and Change Officer, is set to take on this new strategy role permanently, effective November 1. BT has emphasized that the newly formed Strategy and Change (S&C) team will encompass all strategy-related efforts across the organization, and will be responsible for driving major transformation projects aimed at enhancing customer experience and connectivity.

Organizational Changes

In line with the restructuring, BT has transferred the responsibility for digital product development from the Digital unit to its Consumer and Business divisions, thereby aligning it more closely with customer needs. The Digital unit will now concentrate solely on advancing the company’s digital transformation strategy.

Acknowledgment and Future Directions

Following her departure, BT has noted that Mehta has “decided the time is right to make the next move in her career, outside of BT Group.” In the interim, Howard Watson, who serves as the Chief Networks and Security Officer, will lead the Digital unit along with his existing responsibilities while the company searches for a permanent Chief Digital Officer.

Allison Kirkby, BT Group Chief Executive, remarked, “These changes are important steps towards simplifying BT Group and accelerating our digital transformation. Tom has been a hugely valued member of my team since he joined earlier this year, and I am thrilled that he’s joining us permanently.”

Kirkby also expressed her appreciation for Mehta’s contributions, stating, “I’d like to thank Harmeen for her energy and passion as leader of our Digital unit over the last three and a half years. I wish her every future success in her next digital chapter.”

Mehta reflected on her tenure, commenting, “Building Digital at BT has been an inspirational journey and I have enjoyed every moment of it. I wish the incredible team here continued success in their digital journey at BT Group.”