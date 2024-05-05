New 810 MW Hyperscale Data Center Park Construction Underway in Nevada

Data center park developer Tract has started building Peru Shelf Technology Park in Nevada to support large data center campuses. The park will have switch stations, roads, and utilities. It will provide 810 MW of utility capacity when completed. Tract also plans another site nearby. The park will receive power by late 2026. Tract also has a project in South Valley Technology Park with 1,200 MW capacity.



Data center park developer Tract has broken ground on Peru Shelf Technology Park in Nevada. The master-planned site is designed to support hyperscale data center campuses, with Tract‘s horizontal development plans including NV Energy switch stations, new access roads, and wet utility infrastructure, as announced by Tract last week. Tract specializes in developing data center parks where companies can build their data centers.

Peru Shelf Technology Park

The Peru Shelf Technology Park is the first project to break ground on 686 acres within the Tahoe-Reno Industrial Center. It will support up to 810 MW of utility capacity at full buildout. In addition to the Peru Shelf project, Tract has announced a 510-acre site adjacent to it, which is currently in the planning stages. Initial power delivery for the Peru Shelf development is expected in late 2026 or early 2027.

Tract‘s South Valley Technology Park, located seven miles southeast along USA Parkway, is a planned 1,200 MW project spread across 1,500 acres. It will support up to seven individual campuses.

Digital Infrastructure

“The commencement of construction at Peru Shelf marks the beginning of Tract‘s projects in Northern Nevada, and we are excited to see our planning come to life,” said Tract.

“We foresee significant long-term potential for the Reno data center cluster to facilitate the rapid deployment of cloud and AI data centers. Our investments in master-planned digital infrastructure will continue to expand in the years to come.”

Tract currently owns or is under contract for over 20,000 acres throughout the United States, with properties in various stages of rezoning, design, or horizontal construction.