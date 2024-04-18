MLL renews network services contract with Greenwich Council

In Short:

UK-based MLL Telecom has renewed its contract worth over GBP 4 million with the Royal Borough of Greenwich Council. The contract includes upgrading network infrastructure across 50 sites with WAN, LAN, and Wi-Fi solutions. Half of RBG’s estate will receive connectivity upgrades. MLL will also continue on-site support with a dedicated team embedded in RBG’s IT team. RBG’s Head of Technology praised MLL’s work in improving services.

MLL Telecom, a UK-based managed network services provider, has announced the successful renewal of its managed network services contract with the Royal Borough of Greenwich Council (RBG). The contract, valued at over GBP 4 million for four years, will continue the partnership that began in 2017, as per the statement released by MLL Telecom on Wednesday.

Infrastructure Upgrade

Under the renewed contract, MLL will work on enhancing the connectivity, security, and resilience of RBG’s network infrastructure, covering 50 sites. This will involve a mix of wide area (WAN), local area (LAN), and wireless (Wi-Fi) solutions, utilizing both legacy xDSL copper and fibre technologies.

On-site Support Continuation

Approximately half of RBG’s estate will now receive upgraded connectivity under the new contract. The contract also includes the continuation of on-site services by a permanent MLL network support team, consisting of five engineers and one manager embedded in RBG’s IT team.

Timo Bayford, Head of Technology for the Royal Borough of Greenwich, stated, “Our renewal of MLL’s contract ensures the seamless continuation of their work in supporting and improving the quality and security of our WAN, LAN, and WiFi services, which are crucial to the efficiency of RBG’s daily operations.”

David Porter, Strategic Client Director, MLL Telecom, expressed, “We are excited to enhance the network performance in the future and explore opportunities to introduce new technologies and services, including managed security.”