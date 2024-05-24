Mint Primer: Brace for Another Scorching Summer Power Crisis

In Short:
India is facing a power crisis as electricity demand exceeds supply, with a projected deficit of 14 GW in June, the highest in 14 years. This is caused by delayed projects, low reservoir levels, and above-normal temperatures. The government is taking emergency measures, such as deferring maintenance and fast-tracking projects. To manage this crisis better, India needs to focus on renewable energy and battery storage options.
Oh boy, India is feeling the heat as a scorching heat wave is putting a strain on the power infrastructure. The power deficit in June is expected to be the highest it’s been in 14 years. Let’s dive into what’s causing this, the steps the government is taking, and whether we can avoid a crisis this time.