DoT orders telcos to reverify 680,000 suspicious mobile connections

The Department of Telecommunications flagged around 6.80 lakh potentially fraudulent mobile connections obtained using fake documents. To combat this, they have directed Telecom Service Providers to re-verify these numbers within 60 days or face disconnection. The DoT introduced the Digital Intelligence Platform for real-time information sharing to tackle cybercrime. Citizens can report fraudulent communications through the Chakshu facility on the Sanchar Saathi portal.

DoT Directs Telcos to Reverify 6.8 Lakh Suspect Mobile Connections

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has identified approximately 6.80 lakh mobile connections suspected of being obtained using fake or forged Proof of Identity (PoI) and Proof of Address (PoA) KYC documents. This identification was achieved through advanced AI-driven analysis, highlighting the use of fabricated documents. The move is part of DoT’s ongoing drive to stop spam and online fraud. This is not the first time DoT has conducted such a drive.

Fraudulent Connections Flagged

“Through advanced AI-driven analysis, DoT has flagged around 6.80 lakh mobile connections as potentially fraudulent. The questionable veracity of the PoI/PoA KYC documents suggests the use of fabricated documents for obtaining these mobile connections,” DoT said in a statement on Thursday.

Directive for Re-Verification

The DoT has issued a directive to Telecom Service Providers (TSPs) to re-verify the flagged mobile numbers within 60 days. Failure to complete this re-verification process will result in the disconnection of the concerned mobile connections, the DoT said.

Digital Intelligence Platform

In March 2024, the Ministry of Communications introduced two platforms, the Digital Intelligence Platform and the Chakshu facility, aimed at combatting cybercrime and empowering citizens to report fraudulent communications.

The Digital Intelligence Platform (DIP) is a secure and integrated platform for real-time intelligence sharing among TSPs, law enforcement agencies (LEAs), financial institutions (FIs), social media platforms, and identity document issuing authorities. The portal aims to combat cybercrime and financial fraud by facilitating information exchange and coordination among stakeholders. The DIP platform is not accessible to citizens.

Chakshu facility

Meanwhile, the Chakshu facility on the Sanchar Saathi portal enables citizens to report suspected fraudulent communications received via call, SMS, or WhatsApp. It covers a range of fraudulent activities, including KYC expiry scams, among others.

“The collaboration between various sectors and the utilization of AI technology have been pivotal in identifying these fraudulent connections, demonstrating the effectiveness of integrated digital platforms in combating identity fraud,” the DoT added.