Mediacom Joins Forces with Tarana for FWA Services in US Underserved Areas

In Short:

Mediacom Communications, a US cable operator, partners with FWA vendor Tarana to bring high-speed internet to underserved households in four states. The partnership aims to overcome technological challenges and provide rapid deployment and cost efficiency. Mediacom plans to deploy Tarana’s ngFWA platform in markets where it received funding from the FCC’s RDOF program. This partnership showcases the benefits of combining wired and wireless networks for better broadband performance and network economics.



US cable operator Mediacom Communications has announced a partnership with FWA (Fixed Wireless Access) vendor Tarana to provide high-speed internet to underserved households in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, and North Carolina. Mediacom Communications is a gigabit broadband provider serving smaller markets in the US Midwest and Southeast, offering high-speed data, video, and phone services to over 1.3 million households and businesses across 22 states.

Overcoming Technological Challenges

The fifth largest cable operator in the US has adopted Gigabit 1 (G1) — Tarana’s ngFWA platform, enabling reliable internet connectivity despite obstacles like buildings or trees. This technology has been embraced by over 200 operators in 21 countries.

Mediacom will deploy Tarana ngFWA in regions where funding from the Federal Communication Commission’s Rural Digital Opportunity Fund (RDOF) has been secured to expand fixed wireless broadband services.

Rapid Deployment and Cost Efficiency

Mediacom confirms that the G1 platform has exceeded the performance standards set by the RDOF program, delivering over 100 Mbps download and 20 Mbps upload speeds during testing. The deployment of ngFWA technology is cost-effective and efficient, utilizing a hybrid network approach that combines existing cable or fiber with ngFWA.

Tarana highlights the complementarity of ngFWA technology with wired networks, emphasizing its significant improvement in wireless broadband performance and network economics, as demonstrated in Mediacom’s testing.