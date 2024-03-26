Leading companies support initiative for open cloud compute network, Telecom News

A digital public infrastructure is being created in India with Oracle and Neev Cloud giving in-principle approval to join. The initiative aims to address the increasing demand for computing power in the country, especially with AI. The project, Open Cloud Compute, will provide an open network for customers to discover micro data centers. The government has also approved over Rs 10,000 crore for the IndiaAI Mission to deploy GPUs for AI computing infrastructure.

DPI Taking Shape with Major Players

A digital public infrastructure (DPI) to create a network of interoperable data centers in the country is evolving, with Oracle and NeevCloud giving in-principle approval to join the network.

Initiative by People+ai

People+ai, an initiative by EkStep Foundation co-founded by Nandan Nilekani, aimed at addressing the increasing compute demand in the country, particularly with AI. The Open Cloud Compute (OCC) project focuses on establishing an open network for customers, new players, and investors.

Key Players Joining

Tanvi Lall, director of strategy at People+ai, confirmed the participation of NeevCloud and Oracle in the network. NeevCloud is set to support People+ai with its patented liquid immersion cooling technology to accommodate high-powered GPUs.

Government Allocation for IndiaAI Mission

The cabinet recently approved an allocation of over Rs 10,372 crore for the IndiaAI Mission, with a focus on enhancing AI computing infrastructure through strategic collaborations.

Empowering Startups

With computing hardware being a scarce global resource, the initiative aims to empower startups with access to scalable computing infrastructure, ensuring competitiveness in the AI race.

Creating Scalable Infrastructure

The People+ai network is designed to serve domestic and global customers through a scalable model that can be replicated across India. The network aims to establish 10,000 micro data centers to enhance compute power and improve data processing efficiency.

Innovative Cooling Technology

NeevCloud’s innovative cooling technology aims to reduce energy consumption by up to 80% compared to traditional methods, offering a sustainable solution for the country’s computing infrastructure.

Industry Collaboration

Key players like Oracle, NeevCloud, and Vigyanlabs are collaborating with People+ai to design and establish the open network of micro data centers, showcasing a strong industry partnership in advancing AI infrastructure in the country.