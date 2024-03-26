Tejas Networks and Telecom Egypt enter into a Memorandum of Understanding

In Short:

Tejas Networks signed an MoU with Telecom Egypt, NTI, and ITIDA to replicate its successful projects in India and Egypt. The cooperation includes building local facilities, capacity building, and technical support services. The partnership is a result of discussions between India and Egypt in the IT and communications field. Tejas is also helping BSNL with rolling out 4G networks that can be upgraded to 5G. CEO Anand Athreya highlighted the importance of the collaboration.

Tejas Networks Signs MoU with Telecom Egypt for ICT Cooperation

Tejas Networks has recently announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Telecom Egypt, NTI (National Telecom Institute), and ITIDA (Information Technology Industry Development Agency). This partnership aims to replicate the success of Tejas Networks in implementing projects like BharatNet in rural India and NKN (National Knowledge Network) in Egypt.

Areas of Cooperation

The collaboration will focus on various areas including building local manufacturing and R&D facilities for Fiber-to-the-Home (FTTH) products, capacity building of Egyptian engineers and technicians, and setting up technical support services in Egypt and the broader African and Middle East region.

The agreement between Tejas Networks and Telecom Egypt is a result of ongoing discussions between India and Egypt to enhance cooperation in the field of information technology and communications.

Dr Amr Talaat, Minister of Communications and IT, Egypt, expressed, “Today’s MoU with Tejas Networks is a significant step towards promoting localization of communications products, fostering new Indian investments in Egypt, creating job opportunities, and developing research capabilities in various communication fields.”

Tejas Networks, a Tata Group company, is also actively involved in assisting BSNL (Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited) with the rollout of 4G services. The company is supplying equipment to BSNL for implementing high-speed 4G networks which can be upgraded to 5G in the future.

Mohamed Nasr El-Din, CEO and Managing Director of Telecom Egypt, expressed excitement about the strategic partnership with Tejas Networks, a leading R&D-driven telecom and networking product company in India.

Anand Athreya, CEO and Managing Director of Tejas Networks, highlighted the significance of the MoU, stating that it aims to accelerate the vision of a Digital Egypt by leveraging Tejas Networks’ vast experience in designing and delivering complex networks.