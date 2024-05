In Short:

Lava, the Indian electronics company, is set to launch a new smartphone called Lava Yuva 5G on May 30, 2024. The device will feature a punch-hole display, AI-backed dual-camera setup with a 50MP primary sensor, Android 14, up to 8GB of RAM, and a MediaTek Dimensity series chip. Priced under Rs 10,000, it will be available on Amazon and could be a popular option for those looking for an affordable 5G phone.