GSMA’s Mats Granryd on Telecom Industry News

Telecom Sector in India: Insights from GSMA Director General

The telecom sector in India is performing well according to Mats Granryd, Director General of GSMA. While the transition to 5G-centric enterprise use cases may take some more time, Granryd highlights the importance of more dense networks and shared network investments by over the top (OTT) players.

Insights on India’s Telecom Sector

Granryd acknowledges the positive developments in the spectrum allocations and market consolidation. He also praises the unmatched speed of 5G rollout in India, attracting international attention for its progress.

