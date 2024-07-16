Jio’s Akash Ambani, Airtel MD Gopal Vittal, Vodafone Idea CEO Akshaya Moondra to meet telecom min on Tuesday.

Reliance Jio Chairman, Bharti Airtel MD, and Vodafone Idea CEO will meet with Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia to discuss telecom growth and key issues. This comes after recent tariff hikes by telecom operators. Scindia also met with advisory committees to plan the sector’s growth and India’s global leadership. The next meetings will focus on current status and action plans for growth in the industry.

Telecom Operators Meeting Attended by Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, and Vodafone Idea Chiefs

Key telecom industry leaders including Reliance Jio Chairman Akash Ambani, Bharti Airtel MD Gopal Vittal, and Vodafone Idea CEO Akshaya Moondra are scheduled to participate in a meeting called by Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Tuesday. The primary agenda of the meeting is to discuss strategies for fostering the growth of the telecom sector and addressing critical issues within specified timelines.

Focus After Recent Tariff Hike

This meeting marks the first interaction between the telecom chiefs and the minister following the recent tariff hike imposed by private operators, resulting in a price increase ranging from 10-27% starting from July 3.

Strategic Roadmap for Telecom Sector

Minister Scindia has also planned to engage with internet service providers, telecom infrastructure firms, academicians, and other stakeholders involved in telecom research and development. As part of broader sectoral development initiatives, six advisory committees have been established to define a strategic roadmap for enhancing India’s global positioning in the telecommunications domain.

Deliberations and Future Meetings

The discussions held with three advisory groups centered on satellite communications, electronic ecosystem, and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). Notable industry leaders like Nokia India Country Head Tarun Chhabra, Samsung President and CEO Southwest Asia J B Park, and others were present during the meetings. The aim is to analyze the current landscape and identify actionable strategies to bolster growth and innovation.

Future sessions with the advisory groups will focus on assessing the progress made and setting benchmarks for India’s development and leadership in these crucial sectors.