Indians not paying extra for AI in phones, laptops could be crucial

In Short:

Google, Samsung, Oppo, and Xiaomi are trying to introduce AI features to their phones, but consumers are not interested. Analysts believe that laptops have more versatile AI use cases than smartphones and are likely to lead adoption. In contrast, smartphones are struggling to justify maintaining price points with AI features. Laptops may see an uptick in prices while smartphones are predicted to have minimal growth in sales.

AI Features in Smartphones vs Laptops

The tech giants like **Google**, **Samsung**, **Oppo**, and **Xiaomi** have been pushing AI features in their smartphones, but it seems like consumers in India are not entirely sold on the idea yet. Despite the heavy marketing efforts, the adoption of AI in smartphones is facing some challenges.

The Power of AI in Laptops

Experts suggest that laptops have an upper hand when it comes to AI adoption. **Navkendar Singh** from IDC India believes that laptops offer more versatile use cases for AI features compared to smartphones. Features like coding, content creation, and general productivity tasks make laptops a more appealing choice for consumers.

Predicted Growth in Laptop Market

As per market analysts, the laptop market in India is expected to see a mid-single digit growth in shipments this year. The integration of AI features could also drive up the average selling price of laptops by 10-15%. This could potentially generate around $6.5 billion in revenue for the laptops market in India.

Insight from Industry Experts

According to **Tarun Pathak** from Counterpoint India, laptops are likely to witness a rise in prices due to the increased demand for AI capabilities. On the other hand, **Faisal Kawoosa** from Techarc believes that smartphone brands are struggling to justify their price points with AI features that lack tangible innovation.

Overall, it seems like laptops are set to gain an edge over smartphones in the AI race, at least for the foreseeable future. While smartphone shipments are projected to grow, the impact of AI on the market seems minimal compared to the potential growth in the laptop industry.