Jio AirFiber reaches 5352 cities across India

In Short:

Reliance Jio launched AirFiber, a 5G FWA service in Sept 2023. Now available in 5352 cities, with plans starting at Rs 599 per month. AirFiber doesn’t need fiber deployment, offers 30 Mbps speed & 1TB data. However, for areas with both, fiber is recommended for reliability. Book AirFiber via Jio website, MyJio app, missed call on 60008-60008, or at a Jio retail store.

Reliance Jio Expands AirFiber Services to 5352 Cities in India

In September 2023, Reliance Jio introduced AirFiber services, a 5G FWA (fixed-wireless access) offering. The service has now reached approximately 5352 cities and towns across India, providing high-speed internet access to areas without fiber connectivity. AirFiber is capable of delivering speeds comparable to traditional fiber connections without the need for physical fiber infrastructure.

Significant Growth in Coverage

As of January 2024, Jio AirFiber was available in 3939 cities/towns in the country. In just a few months, this has expanded to 5352 cities by March. The company aims to extend the service to more regions where their 5G SA (standalone) networks are deployed.

Affordable Plans with Competitive Speeds

Jio AirFiber plans start at an affordable price of Rs 599 per month. Customers can choose from monthly or long-term validity options. The basic plan offers 30 Mbps speed and 1TB of monthly data. Higher speed options are available with AirFiber Max plans, although these come at a higher cost.

It is important to note that in areas where both fiber and AirFiber are available, opting for fiber would provide a more reliable experience for both work and entertainment needs. However, in areas without fiber infrastructure, AirFiber is the ideal choice for accessing high-speed internet services.

Booking Jio AirFiber

To avail of Jio AirFiber, customers can visit the official website of Jio, use the MyJio mobile app, send a missed call to 60008-60008 via WhatsApp, or inquire at the nearest Jio retail store for a connection.



