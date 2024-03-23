Experience the Thrills: 5 Real Life-Inspired Horror Movies on OTT for Your Weekend

In Short:

Horror Movies Inspired by Real Life

5 Horror Movies on OTT, Inspired by Real Life, to Get You Through the Weekend

As the weekend approaches, nothing beats settling in for a night of chills and thrills with a good horror film. But what if the terrifying scenes on television were inspired by a true story? The line between fiction and reality becomes increasingly blurred, heightening the sense of anxiety. If you enjoy thrills, join us as we explore the frightening realm of horror films, namely those based on true events available on OTT platforms.

Devil’s Knot

Colin Firth and Reese Witherspoon co-star in this horror thriller. The film tells the convoluted story of a real-life occurrence involving the murder of three children, reportedly by three teens known as the West Memphis Three. These kids were accused and convicted during a frenzy over Satanic ritual abuse. The video, however, raises questions about whether these youngsters were the true perpetrators or if they were unfairly persecuted because of their unorthodox lifestyles. “Devil’s Knot” seeks to unravel this complicated factual story.

Available on: Google Play Movies, Lionsgateplay

Poltergeist

During the 1950s, the unusual events at the Hermann residence in suburban Long Island drew national notice. The family engaged the assistance of a paranormal investigator to explore weird occurrences such as bottles popping without a reason and things moving locations independently. Between February 3 and March 10, 1958, around 70 instances of these unusual actions were documented. This is the subject of the horror film ‘Poltergeist’, directed by Tobe Hooper and produced by Steven Spielberg.

Available on: Apple TV

The Birds

In 1961, the seaside community of Capitola, California, witnessed a strange phenomenon: birds began dive-bombing homes and vehicles, regurgitating partially digested meals. This unusual encounter inspired Alfred Hitchcock’s renowned film, ‘The Birds’. Hitchcock expertly incorporated symbolic theories into the story, alluding to topics like nature’s struggle against mankind and the suppression of feminine sexuality. Interestingly, it took experts several years to determine that harmful algae was the root cause of the birds’ aberrant behavior. Regardless, ‘The Birds’, based on true events, is a must-see horror film that has become famous due to its interesting idea and Hitchcock’s great storytelling.

Available on: Apple TV

The Hills Have Eyes

“The Hills Have Eyes”, a horror film, has captivated audiences with its terrifying plot and gory depiction of a struggle for survival against a cannibal family. While the video appears to be pure fantasy, it is partially based on a real-life event from the late nineteenth century. Director Wes Craven revealed that the spine-chilling film was inspired by a real-life cannibal family in Scotland, led by Sawney Bean. This 15th-century story featured a cannibalistic clan that was said to have murdered and consumed up to 1000 persons. Other portions of the film were influenced by true events, such as the Manson Family killings and the Texas Chainsaw Massacre case.

Available on: Apple TV

The Exorcism of Emily Rose

“The Exorcism of Emily Rose,” a gripping courtroom drama with disturbing supernatural aspects starring Laura Linney, depicts the story of a young lady who tragically dies during an exorcism attempt. Emily is based on the real-life experiences of Anneliese Michel, a German lady who began suffering hallucinations and uncontrollable shaking at the age of sixteen. Despite being diagnosed with epilepsy and psychosis, her devout Catholic family believed she was demon-possessed. Six years after her symptoms first manifested, a local preacher was granted permission to perform an exorcism on her twice a week. Although she initially showed promises of healing, her condition deteriorated over time, resulting in her premature death from malnutrition at the age of 23.

Available on: Apple TV

Whether you’re a horror aficionado or simply seeking a spine-tingling escape, these films promise to keep you on the edge of your seat throughout the weekend.





