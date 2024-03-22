AtlasEdge introduces upgraded Tier 3 Data Centre in Leeds

In Short:

AtlasEdge, a European edge data center provider, has opened a new data center in Leeds, UK. The facility offers connectivity, colocation, and cloud services, with Hardy Fisher Services as the anchor customer. This is AtlasEdge’s first Tier 3 standard data center in Leeds, powered by modern infrastructure. The company is expanding rapidly, with data centers in 19 cities across 12 countries in Europe.



AtlasEdge, a pan-European edge data center provider, has announced the opening of its newest data center facility in the UK city of Leeds. The new facility, located just four miles from the city center, offers connectivity, colocation, and cloud services. Hardy Fisher Services has signed up as the anchor customer, showing early demand for the site.

AtlasEdge’s Leeds Data Center

Following the acquisition of a purpose-built data center in Leeds in 2022, AtlasEdge has invested over EUR 13 million in transforming the site. The new facility is the first Tier 3 standard data center in the city, featuring a state-of-the-art intake substation, upgraded transformer, switchgear, generators, and UPS systems.

This announcement comes after the recent opening of AtlasEdge’s second Hamburg data center and the acquisition in Vienna, expanding the company’s presence to 19 different metros across 12 countries as reported by TelecomTalk.

Growing Demand and Expansion

“We are pleased to launch this site, the first of its kind in Leeds, purpose-built to meet the increasing demand for lower latency, higher performance, and localized solutions. This facility will serve as a key regional aggregation hub, supporting the growth of digital infrastructure in the surrounding area,” stated AtlasEdge.

Established in 2021, AtlasEdge is backed by investments from Liberty Global and DigitalBridge, operating data centers in major European cities such as Amsterdam, Barcelona, Berlin, Brussels, Copenhagen, London, Madrid, Milan, Paris, and Zurich. In February 2023, AtlasEdge acquired Datacenter One in Germany, expanding its presence in cities like Stuttgart, Düsseldorf, Hamburg, and Leverkusen.