iQOO Z9 5G with MediaTek Dimensity 7200 chipset and 5000mAh Battery Now Available in India

iQOO has launched a new smartphone in India called iQOO Z9 5G, powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7200 chip. The phone aims to be affordable for customers while offering a large display with 120Hz refresh rate and a 5000mAh battery. It will run on Android 14-based FuntouchOS 14. The price starts at Rs 19,999 for the 8GB+128GB variant and Rs 21,999 for the 8GB+256GB variant, with the option to virtually expand RAM up to 16GB. The phone will be available in Graphene Blue and Brushed Green colors, with the first sale on March 13, 2024. There’s also a discount for HDFC Bank or ICICI Bank card users.

Hey there tech enthusiasts! Exciting news just in – iQOO has introduced a brand new smartphone to the Indian market. Say hello to the stylish iQOO Z9 5G, powered by the reliable MediaTek Dimensity 7200 chip. While this chip isn’t the latest, it’s a great move by iQOO to keep the phone affordable for you, the customers. Plus, it’s not the first time iQOO is using this chip; remember the iQOO Z7 Pro?

What makes this new phone stand out is its fantastic features – a massive 5000mAh battery, a spacious display, and an impressive 120Hz refresh rate. And guess what? It comes with Android 14-based FuntouchOS 14 straight out of the box!

iQOO Z9 5G Price in India

The iQOO Z9 5G is priced at Rs 19,999 for the 8GB+128GB variant and Rs 21,999 for the 8GB+256GB variant. Although there’s no higher RAM variant, you can virtually expand the RAM up to 16GB. It comes in two stunning colors – Graphene Blue and Brushed Green. Mark your calendars for the first sale on March 13, 2024, at 12 PM IST, available on Amazon India and the iQOO India store.

And here’s some icing on the cake – get a Rs 2000 discount if you purchase using an HDFC Bank or ICICI Bank card!

iQOO Z9 5G Specifications in India

The iQOO Z9 5G features a 6.67-inch FHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 1800nits of peak brightness, and 300Hz touch sampling rate. Running on the MediaTek Dimensity 7200 5G SoC with up to 8GB LPDDR4x RAM and 256GB internal storage, expandable virtually to 16GB.

On the rear, a 50MP Sony IMX88 sensor with OIS support, paired with a 2MP Bokeh camera, captures your moments, while the 16MP front camera handles selfies. With 5G support and a robust 5000mAh battery equipped with 44W fast-charging, the iQOO Z9 5G is a powerhouse in your pocket!