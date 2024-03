In Short:

The upcoming iPhone 16 Pro series will be powered by the A18 Pro chip, bringing on-device AI capabilities to the device. Apple is planning to make the A18 Pro chip larger to include more transistors and components for enhanced AI features. Other OEMs like Google and Samsung are also focusing on AI in their phones. The iPhone 16 series is expected to launch in September 2024 with four models and a possible new design change.