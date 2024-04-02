Introducing Jio’s Rs 234 JioBharat Phone Plan

In Short:

Reliance Jio has silently introduced a new Rs 234 plan for customers using JioBharat phones, aiming to provide affordable 4G network access. The plan offers 0.5GB daily data, 300 SMS/28 days, and free subscriptions to JioSaavn and JioCinema. After FUP data consumption, the speed is reduced to 64 Kbps. Two other plans worth Rs 123 and Rs 1234 are also available with different validity periods. Users of JioBharat phones will not be eligible for the 5G Welcome Offer with plans costing above Rs 239.







Reliance Jio Introduces New JioBharat Phone Rs 234 Plan

Reliance Jio, India’s largest telecom operator, has quietly launched a new prepaid plan for JioBharat Phone users. The JioBharat platform was introduced by the company in the latter half of 2023, with the aim of providing affordable 4G network access for customers in India who prefer to use feature phones. Initially, only two prepaid plans – Rs 123 and Rs 1234 were available, but now a new Rs 234 plan has been added to the offerings.

Reliance Jio Rs 234 Plan Details

Reliance Jio has rolled out the Rs 234 plan exclusively for JioBharat Phone users. This plan comes with a validity of 56 days and is compatible only with JioBharat devices. Customers will receive 0.5GB of daily data, totaling 28GB for the plan duration. Additionally, the plan includes 300 SMS per 28 days. Subscribers also get complimentary access to JioSaavn and JioCinema services.

Once the daily data limit is exhausted, the speed will be reduced to 64 Kbps. It’s worth noting that the JioCinema subscription included in this plan is the standard version, not the premium one.

The existing Rs 123 and Rs 1234 plans are still available, offering 28 days and 336 days validity respectively. The benefits of these plans are identical to the new Rs 234 plan, with the only difference being the duration of validity.

Users of the JioBharat Phone plans priced above Rs 239 will not be eligible for the 5G Welcome Offer, as these plans are designed for 4G devices only. To avail of the 5G Welcome Offer, customers need to subscribe to a regular plan priced above Rs 239.





