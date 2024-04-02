Add these four action-packed films to your binge list if you’re a fan of John Wick

Movies like ‘John Wick’ have a big impact by changing the typical action thriller mold. Sequels keep getting better, attracting a large fanbase. Other films like ‘The Equalizer’, ‘Bullet Train’, ‘Nobody’, and ‘Wrath Of Man’ offer the same high-octane thrill. Each has its own unique twist on the genre. So, get ready for a thrilling movie night!



Movies like ‘John Wick‘ have made a significant cultural impact by challenging traditional norms in the action thriller genre. Each installment in the ‘John Wick‘ series has surpassed the expectations set by its predecessor, garnering a large and dedicated fan base. However, the release date of the next sequel remains uncertain. In the meantime, we explore several high-quality films that capture the adrenaline-fueled excitement synonymous with the ‘John Wick‘ franchise.

The Equalizer

Two-time Academy Award winner Denzel Washington portrays a character in ‘The Equalizer‘ who is not only a skilled assassin but also has a profound humane side, setting him apart from many other characters in similar films. While some viewers may draw comparisons between ‘The Equalizer‘ and ‘Taken‘ due to their plot and execution similarities, director Antoine Fuqua infuses ‘The Equalizer‘ with a more emotionally engaging storyline.

Where To Watch: Netflix IMDB rating: 7.2

Bullet Train

Renowned for co-directing the original ‘John Wick‘ film, David Leitch adds to the excitement surrounding ‘Bullet Train‘, based on Kōtarō Isaka’s novel ‘Maria Beetle’ (2010). The action sequences in the movie evoke memories of the ‘John Wick‘ franchise, intensifying viewer anticipation. Leitch incorporates humorous moments among the characters, juxtaposing them with the intense violence unfolding aboard the bullet train.

Where To Watch: Amazon Prime Video IMDB rating: 7.3

Nobody

The storyline of ‘Nobody‘ bears similarities to ‘John Wick‘, focusing on an ordinary man entangled in a conflict with a prominent Russian mob boss after a confrontation with one of the mob boss’s reckless relatives. Despite Bob Odenkirk’s portrayal injecting a comedic element into the narrative, the brutality of the violence and the intelligence behind it remain preserved.

Where To Watch: Amazon Prime Video, Zee5 IMDB rating: 7.4

Wrath Of Man

Adapted from Nicolas Boukhrief’s French action film ‘Cash Truck‘ (2004), ‘Wrath of Man‘ marks the fourth collaboration between Guy Ritchie and Jason Statham behind the camera and their first since ‘Revolver‘ (2005). True to Ritchie’s signature style, the movie features dialogue-driven scenes but truly shines in its meticulously choreographed action sequences, characterized by superb camerawork, Statham’s gritty approach, and an air of mystery surrounding the characters.

Where To Watch: Amazon Prime Video IMDB rating: 7.1

So grab your popcorn, dim the lights, and prepare for a cinematic experience like no other.