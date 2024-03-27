Intrepid Fiber Broadens Open Access Network in Littleton, CO

Colorado-based Intrepid Fiber Networks is expanding its fiber network in Littleton, Colorado, serving over 15,000 households and businesses. The company is experiencing great demand for its fiber offerings in the region and is also expanding its network in Pueblo, Northglenn, Westminster, Louisville, and Lafayette. Littleton residents can expect fiber internet services by 2024. Intrepid is building open-access networks to provide competitive pricing and increased value to residents.



Colorado-headquartered fiber connectivity provider Intrepid Fiber Networks announced the expansion of its open-access fiber network in Littleton, Colorado. With this expansion, Intrepid Fiber is set to serve over 15,000 households and businesses in the region, as stated by the Brookfield Infrastructure portfolio company on Tuesday.

Colorado Expansion

“Intrepid is proud to be Colorado-based, and we are thrilled to continue our deployment here,” said Intrepid. “We have tremendous momentum in the region, seeing great demand for the fiber offerings our network brings to customers.”

Intrepid also mentioned that Littleton expands its fiber network in Colorado, adding to its current network deployments in Pueblo, Northglenn, Westminster, Louisville, and Lafayette. Including Littleton, Intrepid Fiber’s network in Colorado will now serve over 100,000 households and businesses.

The company plans for further expansion in the region, including surrounding municipalities. Construction is already underway, and Littleton residents can expect fiber internet services to be available starting in 2024.

Minnesota Expansion with Deployment in Minnetonka

In March, Intrepid announced the expansion of its open-access fibre-to-the-premises (FTTP) network in Minnetonka, Minnesota. This expansion will provide fiber connectivity to over 54,000 premises in the area, bringing the total homes under construction to over 160,000 across the state of Minnesota.

Intrepid Expands Open Access Network in Colorado

Earlier in March, Intrepid expanded its FTTP network to over 27,000 households and businesses in Westminster, Louisville, and Lafayette, Colorado. The company expressed excitement about offering symmetrical multi-gigabit Internet access to these municipalities.

Intrepid is constructing an open-access network, meaning the infrastructure is open for all internet service providers. This approach aims to promote competitive pricing and deliver increased value to residents, according to the company.