Centres for product validation and certification to boost electronics manufacturing

A 16-member task force has been established to enhance India’s domestic electronics manufacturing capabilities and formulate a plan to position India as a “product nation”. The task force is likely to recommend the establishment of product validation and certification centers for electronics products developed by startups, as well as micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), to ensure they meet global standards.

Key Recommendations

Global certification agencies should be encouraged to establish units in India to provide testing services for startups and MSMEs.

The certification centers can offer detailed feedback to support startups and MSMEs in the electronics manufacturing sector.

The committee, led by the principal scientific advisor to the government, includes senior industry executives and government officials from various departments such as the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, the Department of Telecom, the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, and the Department of Science and Technology.

In March last year, the government formed the task force with the objective of transforming India into a ‘product developer and manufacturing nation’. Notable members of the task force include Ajai Chowdhry from HCL, Sunil Vachani from Dixon Technologies, Raja Mohan Rao from UTL, Sridhar Vembu from Zoho, and Virat Bhatia from Apple India.

The committee recently convened its first meeting and is in the process of deliberating on the proposals. Further discussions are expected to take place post the elections.

The concept note also suggests converting some electronic product design centers into research and development facilities or academic research institutions. Additionally, it recommends the creation of 500 global products within the next five years, focusing on sectors like electronics, med-tech, electric vehicles, pharmaceuticals, industrial machinery, and semiconductor equipment.