Tele2 plans to expand 5G coverage to 85% of Latvia by end of year

Tele2 announced plans to expand its 5G network to cover 85 percent of Latvia’s territory by the end of the year. Currently, over 250,000 5G devices are operational on the Tele2 network, with mobile data consumption in the 5G network increasing 18-fold over the past year, the company said.

Tele2’s 5G Expansion

Tele2 highlighted its strategy aimed at ensuring widespread 5G availability, stating, “Tele2 will be able to provide customers with the widest 5G coverage thanks to its chosen 5G network development strategy, which differs from that of competitors.”

“Promoting digital equality between cities and regions is crucial for us, ensuring that 5G is accessible to everyone, not just residents of Latvia’s big cities. This year, we are actively expanding the 5G network in areas with high demand for mobile internet as well as in less populated regions,” Tele2 added.

Network Frequency and Coverage

Tele2 noted that its 5G network, currently available in all regions of Latvia, operates on both 3.5 GHz and 700 MHz frequencies. The former offers high speeds up to 1 Gbps, ideal for urban environments, while the latter provides broader coverage, particularly suitable for less populated areas.

Investments in Modernisation

Tele2 stated it will invest over 20 million EUR this year, focusing on network modernisation and 5G technology deployment. Since the start of this modernisation effort, the total network capacity, including both 4G and 5G, has increased by 57 percent, the company reported.