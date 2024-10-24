Innovative AI Features and Enhanced Parallel Processing Capabilities

OnePlus has announced OxygenOS 15, based on Android 15, launching its beta version on October 30, 2024. It includes new AI features like image enhancement and a virtual assistant (Gemini). The software offers improved multitasking with parallel processing, a fresh user experience, and enhanced security with advanced theft protections. Overall, it’s designed to boost productivity and streamline device usage.

OnePlus has officially announced the beta release of its latest software, OxygenOS 15, which is based on Android 15. The beta version is set to roll out beginning October 30, 2024. This new software offers a range of innovative features aimed at enhancing user experience, including advanced AI capabilities, parallel processing, improved security, and a refreshed user interface. With Gemini now serving as the default AI assistant, users can expect an enriched interaction experience.

OxygenOS 15 New Features

Parallel Processing – For the first time, OnePlus introduces parallel processing within OxygenOS 15. According to the company, “Whether opening and switching between more than 20 applications continuously or managing typical system-level operations, OxygenOS 15 delivers a consistently stable and smooth experience, showcasing a unique capability in the industry.”

Notably, OxygenOS 15 shows significant optimization in system storage, achieving a decrease of nearly 20% compared to its predecessor, OxygenOS 14, on the OnePlus 12.

New AI Tools for Productivity – The latest AI tools integrated into OxygenOS 15 are designed to boost users’ productivity. Features such as AI Detail Boost can transform low-resolution or cropped images into 4K visuals in seconds, seamlessly integrated into the photo album.

Other AI tools include AI Unblur, which enhances visuals for blurry images, and AI Reflection Eraser, which removes both strong and subtle reflections with a single tap, restoring natural content.

The Circle to Search feature by Google will also be available on OnePlus devices, assisting users in real-time searches for products, places, or objects—a feature already offered in other smartphones like the Galaxy S24 Ultra.

The Intelligent Search feature will leverage AI to enhance on-device searches through human-like conversations. Additionally, Pass Scan will allow users to quickly scan paper or digital boarding passes. With AI Notes, users can easily format, expand, or reduce content and even adjust formality. This tool is voice-powered, allowing for quick transcription of thoughts, effectively removing unnecessary fillers.

AI Reply will enable users to respond swiftly to messages with contextually generated replies. As previously mentioned, Gemini will act as the default virtual assistant in this OS.

Fresh User Experience – To enhance user interaction, OnePlus has introduced a completely new boot animation, a wider selection of shelf card choices, and additional fingerprint unlock options.

OnePlus stated, “OxygenOS 15 implements comprehensive Shimmering Effects and Gaussian Blur across various system scenarios, crafting a natural and harmonious visual experience.” Enhanced elements within settings, notification bars, and control centers now offer an immersive experience with elegant design.

The Open Canvas feature is now supported on more candybar OnePlus devices, simplifying multitasking. Additionally, OnePlus has introduced a new “Share with iPhone” feature that streamlines the process of transferring data from OnePlus to iPhone devices.

The lock screen interface has also been redesigned to improve the visual experience for users.

Enhanced Security – OnePlus has placed significant emphasis on user security within OxygenOS 15. Devices running this OS will benefit from Google Play Protect Live threat detection to analyze app behavior, identify potential malware, and ensure the device’s safety. Users will now need biometric authentication to disable features like Find My Device.

Moreover, OxygenOS 15 introduces comprehensive theft protection mechanisms. For instance, it can lock the device automatically when movements typical of theft are detected. Additional features include a remote lock that allows users to lock their device using just their phone number, as well as an offline lock that activates if the phone remains offline for an extended period.