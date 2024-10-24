Lumos Expands Fiber Network to Serve Summit County, Ohio Residents

US internet provider Lumos is expanding its services into Summit County, Ohio, investing nearly $110 million to build over 1,400 miles of fiber-optic network. This will offer high-speed internet to homes and small businesses, enhancing remote work and entertainment. Construction starts soon, benefiting 15 communities in the Greater Akron area. Lumos aims to improve online reliability and quality of life through fast internet.



Lumos, a prominent U.S. fiber-optic internet service provider, has announced its strategic expansion into Summit County, Ohio. This initiative will involve an investment of nearly USD 110 million to establish over 1,400 miles of fiber-optic infrastructure. The objective is to enhance access to high-speed internet for both homes and small businesses, thus supporting essential services such as remote work, telemedicine, and entertainment, as stated by Lumos on Wednesday.

Lumos Expands into Summit County

This expansion signifies Lumos’ second significant investment in Ohio, building on a prior USD 230 million project in the Mahoning Valley announced in July 2024. Residents of Summit County are expected to benefit from enhanced symmetrical upload and download speeds, promoting greater online reliability and an improved user experience.

“As we reach new communities in Summit County, Lumos’ mission remains: to empower people with the speed, reliability, and innovation that only fiber-optic technology can provide,” stated Lumos CEO Brian Stading. He emphasized the critical role of high-speed internet in cultivating a digital society and improving overall quality of life.

Engineering Underway

Engineering efforts for this new investment are already in progress, with construction set to commence shortly. Lumos indicated that residents will receive timely updates by mail as development moves forward. In this second Ohio expansion, Lumos plans to construct more than 1,400 miles of fiber across 15 communities in the Greater Akron area.

Lumos Overview

As per the official release, Lumos delivers 100 percent fiber-optic internet, total-home Wi-Fi, voice, and streaming services to over 375,000 homes and businesses across Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Ohio, and Kentucky.