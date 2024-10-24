Denmark Unveils Gefion: A Sovereign AI Supercomputer Powered by Nvidia

On Wednesday, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang and King Frederik X of Denmark launched Gefion, Denmark’s largest AI supercomputer, in Copenhagen. Equipped with 1,528 Nvidia GPUs, Gefion aims to drive advancements in quantum computing, clean energy, and biotechnology. It will help tackle global issues like climate change and disease. Huang highlighted the need for nations to invest in their own AI infrastructure to innovate effectively.

Denmark Unveils Gefion: Its Largest AI Supercomputer

The inauguration of Denmark’s largest AI supercomputer, Gefion, took place on Wednesday, led by Nvidia founder and CEO Jensen Huang, alongside King Frederik X of Denmark. Named after a goddess in Danish mythology, Gefion is equipped with 1,528 Nvidia H100 Tensor Core GPUs and is interconnected through Nvidia Quantum-2 InfiniBand networking.

A Catalyst for Innovation

Gefion aims to make significant breakthroughs in various fields, including quantum computing, clean energy, and biotechnology, providing value both to Danish society and the global community. The supercomputer was ceremonially activated by King Frederik X, Huang, and Nadia Carlsten, CEO of Danish Center for AI Innovation (DCAI), at an event held in Copenhagen.

Operated by DCAI with funding support from the Novo Nordisk Foundation and the Export and Investment Fund of Denmark, Gefion is set to propel research in critical areas, thereby positioning Denmark as a leader in advanced technological innovation.

“Gefion is going to be a factory of intelligence. This is a new industry that never existed before. It sits on top of the IT industry. We’re inventing something fundamentally new,” stated Huang.

Addressing Global Challenges

This advanced AI supercomputer is expected to tackle urgent global issues by offering insights into infectious diseases, climate change, and food security. Currently, Gefion is being prepared for users, with a pilot phase set to launch projects that leverage AI to enhance progress, particularly in fields such as quantum computing, drug discovery, and energy efficiency, as announced by Nvidia.

The Danish Meteorological Institute (DMI) is anticipating significant improvements in weather forecasting, aiming to reduce processing times from hours to mere minutes while minimizing energy consumption.

Future Collaborative Research

Additionally, researchers from the University of Copenhagen plan to utilize Gefion for simulating quantum circuits, a crucial step toward achieving “quantum supremacy.” Other notable projects include the development of a multi-modal genomic foundation model for analyzing disease mutations and vaccine design, as well as an AI Care Companion being developed by the startup Teton.

Huang underscored the importance of sovereign AI, emphasizing that nations must invest in their own infrastructure to cultivate intelligence. Through Gefion, Denmark aspires to take a prominent role in global scientific advancements, fostering innovation with far-reaching social implications.