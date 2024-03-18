India’s reliance on Russian crude continues, imports increase by 14% in January.

In Short:
Russia was the top supplier of oil to India in January, with a 41% year-on-year jump in supply value. This trend is likely to continue despite the Red Sea crisis. Traditional suppliers in the Gulf region saw a decline in imports. Russia’s oil prices, even with discounts reduced, are still attractive to India amid market risks. India’s total oil import bill increased by 4% in January.
Russia Tops as India’s Key Oil Supplier
NEW DELHI : Russia has maintained its position as the leading oil supplier to India in January, contributing almost a third of the total crude imports, as per the commerce ministry data.
