Edotco Bangladesh Plans to Install Sustainable Fiberglass Tower

In Short:

Edotco Bangladesh and Huawei Technologies have signed an agreement to build eco-friendly telecommunications towers in Bangladesh. These towers made of Fiberglass Reinforced Plastics (FRP) are lightweight, durable, and easy to install, reducing CO2 emissions and construction time. Edotco aims to enhance Bangladesh’s telecom infrastructure sustainably and contribute to the country’s development goals. This collaboration will help create a connected and sustainable Bangladesh.



Edotco Bangladesh has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Huawei Technologies (Bangladesh) to construct an advanced eco-friendly telecommunications tower made of Fiberglass Reinforced Plastics (FRP). The signing took place at the Mobile World Congress 2024 in Barcelona. Edotco announced that, through this collaboration, it will be the first TowerCo in Bangladesh to offer fiberglass tower solutions to Mobile Network Operators. The deployment of the tower is expected to set a new standard in Bangladesh, with Huawei providing expertise to complete the FRP tower in cooperation with the Edotco team.

Benefits of FRP Towers

It is claimed that FRP solutions will reduce tower weight by up to 44 percent and increase construction efficiency by up to 75 percent, making them ideal for rooftop sites in densely populated areas of the country. These towers are engineered not to reflect radio waves, ensuring efficient microwave transmission, while their durability allows them to withstand high voltage without damage. Additionally, they are easy to install and transport, contributing to a more efficient construction process.

Environmental Impact

Edotco highlights that the tower’s environmentally friendly features ensure low CO2 emissions and reduce the need for frequent painting. The collaboration aims to enhance Bangladesh’s telecom infrastructure sustainably and support the country’s sustainability vision in line with sustainability development goals (SDGs).

Commitment to Sustainability

Edotco has a track record of deploying innovative and eco-friendly solutions, such as the Bamboo Tower, Hybrid Solar-Wind Tower, Spun Prestressed Concrete Towers, and Smart Pole Street Furniture. Edotco Bangladesh is a subsidiary of the Malaysian-based telco Axiata Group, with a portfolio of over 54,000 towers across nine countries including Malaysia, Bangladesh, the Philippines, Indonesia, Cambodia, Pakistan, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, and Laos.