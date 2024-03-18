Comparison of Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel in the Telecom Industry

Indian telecom operators Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel believe that India has the potential to lead the global 6G revolution by focusing on early research and development. While India lagged in 5G development, executives see an opportunity to shape the 6G technology landscape. The government is ambitiously working on 6G technology, aiming for its introduction in India by 2030, with a focus on standardisation and monetisation.

India’s Telecom Operators Focus on Leading the Global 6G Revolution

An early start into the research and development of the next-generation network standards will enable India to lead the 6G revolution globally, according to the country’s leading telecom operators Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel.

Insights from Telecom Executives

Rahul Vatts, Chief Regulatory Officer at Airtel, emphasized the importance of focusing on the monetization of 5G networks while preparing for 6G technology development. He stressed the need for standardization and research to lead the revolution.

Ravi Gandhi, Chief Regulatory Officer at Reliance Jio, pointed out that India lagged in contributing to 5G but has the opportunity to shape 6G technology. He highlighted the critical aspects of ubiquity and sustainability for successful standards.

Government’s Ambitious Plans

The Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government is actively working on 6G technology to position India as a significant player in global standardization and research. The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has successfully adopted key elements like ubiquitous connectivity, intelligence, and sustainability for 6G technology.

Industry Perspectives

Industry experts foresee the finalization of 6G standards by 2029 and emphasize the long journey ahead for the sixth-generation ecosystem to emerge. India aims to introduce 6G technology by 2030, building on the frameworks and policies established for 5G.

D. Porpathasekaran, Director Technical at Telecom Consultants India Limited (TCIL), anticipates the benefits of 6G deployment for various sectors such as health, education, and manufacturing.

Collaboration of Academia and Industry

Academia and industry players are aligning their efforts towards 6G technology advancement, ensuring India’s active contribution to national standards. The focus is on standardization, with the aim of transitioning from technology buyers to technology contributors in the 6G era.

Future Outlook

6G technology is expected to bring extra-sensory experiences, AI-enabled connectivity, and significant advancements in various sectors. With India’s young population and increasing per capita income, the nation is poised to play a key role in shaping the global 6G landscape.