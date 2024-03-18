Airtel’s Network Expands in Sambhaji Nagar & Jalna, Maharashtra

Indian telecom company Bharti Airtel expanded its network in Sambhaji Nagar and Jalna districts of Maharashtra, covering 1800 villages and benefiting 30 lakh people. This is part of Airtel’s Rural Enhancement Project to enhance network connectivity in rural areas. Airtel plans to expand its network in 60,000 villages by 2024. The company also increased its fiber presence in the state to meet the growing demand for high-speed data services.

Airtel Expands Network Footprint in Sambhaji Nagar and Jalna Districts of Maharashtra

Indian telecommunications company Bharti Airtel has recently added new sites in Sambhaji Nagar and Jalna districts of Maharashtra to strengthen its network coverage. This initiative is part of Airtel’s ongoing efforts to enhance network infrastructure.

Rural Network Expansion in Maharashtra

Airtel has expanded its network in various tehsils including Sillod, Soegaon, Vaijapur, and others in the Sambhaji Nagar and Jalna districts. The expansion aims to provide high-speed connectivity to rural areas in these districts, benefiting a large population base.

This investment in additional infrastructure will improve the overall network experience for customers, enabling access to 4G, 5G, Broadband, and Fiber services.

Airtel Rural Enhancement Project

Under its Rural Enhancement Project (REP), Airtel plans to extend its network connectivity to 60,000 villages across India by 2024. In Maharashtra alone, the project covers nine districts including Sambhaji Nagar, Nashik, Solapur, and others.

In addition to network expansion, Airtel has also boosted its fiber presence in the state to meet the growing demand for high-speed data services.

Airtel now provides network coverage in all key urban, semi-urban, and rural areas in the region, including highways, tourist spots, and commercial hubs.