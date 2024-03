In Short:

Indonesian telco XL Axiata has completed a 5-year project with Nokia to upgrade its network in Central Java. Around 4,400 sites have been modernized and 5G has been activated in 4 cities. XL Axiata used Nokia equipment for the upgrades and aims to provide improved coverage and performance for its customers. The telco has also invested in building 5G infrastructure and signed an MoU with Nokia for future 5G development initiatives.