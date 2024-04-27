India’s Digital Public Infrastructure fuels equal opportunities: UNGA President

UN General Assembly President Dennis Francis highlighted India’s success in using Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) for social transformation and progress. India’s model has achieved over 80% financial inclusion in just seven years, accounting for 60% of global digital transactions. The model has effectively removed barriers and enhanced accessibility in the financial sector. The conference emphasized the need to close the digital divide globally by expanding digital infrastructure.

UN General Assembly President Lauds India’s Digital Public Infrastructure Initiatives

United Nations: UN General Assembly President Dennis Francis has praised India’s efforts in utilizing Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) as a crucial driver of social transformation and progress. He emphasized that inclusive access to DPI can provide equal opportunities in various aspects of life, citing India as a prime example of this trajectory.

Conference Highlights

The comments were made during the first conference on ‘Citizen Stack: Digital Public Infrastructure, Transformative Technology for Citizens’ at the United Nations. The event was organized by the Permanent Mission of India to the UN along with the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.

India’s core principle of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ was highlighted during the event, showcasing the country’s journey with DPI.

Key Insights

During his visit to India earlier this year, Francis acknowledged the rapid expansion of DPI in the country, leading to increased access and financial independence for millions of individuals. India’s DPI model has achieved significant milestones, with over 80% financial inclusion and accounting for more than 60% of global digital transactions.

He stressed the need for replicating successful models like Citizen Stack across countries to empower vulnerable communities and bridge the digital divide globally.

Global Perspective

Achim Steiner, UN Development Programme Administrator, commended India for its leadership in leveraging technology for societal advancement. He emphasized the importance of embracing DPI as a crucial component of digital infrastructure.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’s Envoy on Technology, Amandeep Singh Gill, recognized the role of India in setting a new consensus on DPIs with the adoption of the G20 DPI framework and highlighted the potential for further collaboration through the Global Digital Compact.

Conclusion

India’s Citizen Stack initiative, part of the larger India Stack platform, has set a benchmark for digital inclusion and public-private partnership models globally. The event showcased successful examples from various countries leveraging DPI to drive societal transformation and economic growth.